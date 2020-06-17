Hallie Dorothy Lam Kisling
Hallie Dorothy Lam Kisling, 97, of Elkton, danced and sang her way to heaven June 16, 2020, at Harrisonburg Heath and Rehabilitation Center in Harrisonburg.
Hallie was born, July 31, 1922, in the Jollett Hollow area of Page County, and was the daughter of the late Virgil Matthew and Nellie Roach Lam. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin W. Kisling, and son, Alvin J. Kisling, and a grandson, Alvin Christopher Wolfe. Hallie was a devoted Christian and attended St. Peters UMC when she was able. She enjoyed flowers, gardening and music and singing. She loved all animals, especially birds and cats. She retired after many years at Sleepware and also had worked at Duplan. Her family was everything to her and she cherished the times she spent with them. She was a devoted wife, and an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, who will be missed by all those who loved her.
She is survived by her sons, Dwight O. Kisling and his wife, Jean, Carroll Kisling and his wife, Nancy, Calvin Kisling Jr., Roger Kisling and his wife, Phyllis, Douglas S. Kisling and his wife, Janet, and Glenn Kisling and his wife, Sara; daughters, Lois Jenkins and her husband, Donnie, and Karen Wolfe and her husband, Larry; sister, Cora V. Zila of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; grandchildren, Amy Kisling, Carroll W. “Chuckie” Kisling, Misty Snyder, Brandi Sinnett, Don Jenkins, J.R. Kisling, Jason Kisling, Brent Wolfe, Matt Wolfe, D.J. Kisling, David Kisling, Melanie Kisling and Issac Kisling; one step-grandchild, Bobbi Jo Eppard; numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
A private service will be held at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Reverend Rick Robertson and Donnie Jenkins officiating.
Burial will be at St. Peter’s Church Cemetery near Elkton.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 355 Rio Rd W STE 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or the donor’s charity of choice.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
