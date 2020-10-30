MOUNT SIDNEY — Hampton Walker Foley, 82, husband of Mabel M. Foley of Mount Sidney, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Foley was born Dec. 17, 1937, in Augusta County to the late H. Clestine and Mary Madeline (Via) Foley.
He was a proud alumnus of Augusta Military Academy. He was involved in the Roller Rifles and participated in many reunions. Two of his favorite things were pitching softball and bailing hay.
Hampton served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he served in numerous positions including lay minister.
He was in industrial construction as a master electrician for many years, helping build many local high schools and businesses in the area. For almost 20 years, he was employed as a master electrician for Hershey Chocolate.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Mary Reeves and husband, Ernie, of Bridgewater, Lisa Letchworth and husband, Kit, of Lanexa, Hampton Walker Foley II and wife, Gail, of Mount Sidney and Christopher Alan Foley and wife, Kati, of Mount Sidney; siblings, Lea Grubb of Verona, Ronnie Foley of Weyers Cave, Arnesa Lind and husband, Carl, of Mount Sidney and Patty Quillen and husband, Stan, of Waynesboro; his grandchildren, Adam Owens and wife, Kelley, Allison Ullrich and husband, Albert, Anna Foley, Jared Wagner and Colby Foley; and his great-grandchildren, who were his joy in his final days, Eliza, Adah and Judah Owens and Albert Paul Ullrich III.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Kevin, David, Buck and Larry Foley.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Henry Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery by Pastor Derek Boggs.
Memorial donations may be made to the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church Imagine Center, P.O. Box 38, Mount Sidney, VA 24467 or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Henry Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
