FISHERSVILLE -- Hannah Mae (Withers) Lenker, 96, widow of Charles E. Lenker, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Shenandoah Nursing Home. Mrs. Lenker was born in Gray, Wash., to the late David H. and Zelpha (Snider) Withers.
Hannah enjoyed her flowers, gardening, and birds. She loved raising her “six good boys” and her role as a grandmother. She was always with her husband supporting his ministry.
She is survived by her children, Garry (Anna) Lenker, Leon E. Lenker, Dale (Shelia) Lenker, Mark (Marie) Lenker, and Stephen L. Lenker; daughter-in-law, Monica Lenker, 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her infant son, Nathan Daniel Lenker; her son, Richard Lenker; her granddaughter, Annette M. Lenker; her brothers, Lauren, Carl, Cecil, and Homer Withers; her sister, Nellie Withers; and her daughter-in-law, Patty Lenker.
The Lenker family will receive friends Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Henry Funeral Home.
The family will also receive friends at Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, with The Rev. Galen Combs officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren Outreach or Samaritan’s Purse.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.