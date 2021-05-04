Hannah Marie Lawson—Daughter to Raven P. Evans—Daughter to Keith A. Lawson —Granddaughter to Gloria ‘Sissy’ Lawson—Spouse to Foster Burton—Sister to Bethany Evans—Aunt to Sierra Abner—Mother to Delilah Jones—passed away peacefully on April 30, 2021. Her last day was genuinely happy, and her last thoughts were expressed lovingly and in the presence of those closest to her.
It’s amazing what we learn when we look. The trouble is, sometimes we don’t look. Not really. But in life, certain events force us to look. Hannah cast such a broad net, touched so many people, made so many friends, even those closest to her stand in awe.
Hannah was raised in a family that lives and loves music. If you knew Hannah, you knew this. But there is a difference between those who love music and those who live music. For those who live music, it is the foundation of the soul. The soul is the house where we live and in this house, We believe…Music only knows what the people feel.
The music is in her spirit, and as hard as we want it not to be true, her spirit is what we have now. But Hannah knew this, and it bears repeating: The spirit moves through all things.
Music made her feel. It made her feel good! And If it feels good, we shake! We move. We connect. That connection, now, in this incredibly difficult time shines light on what a wide, generous life Hannah led.
If you enjoy fishing, working, laughing, playing, digging, eating, loving, occasionally fighting for what is right—if you enjoy moving—you share more with her than you might know.
In music, Everybody moves different, with familiar grace. Anytime we dance takes us closer to glory.
Honestly, Hannah is not gone. We only leave impressions in this world. Everything else is smoke. Things, stuff…these are not important. She is with us in celebrations, in impressions, in music. You know this:
Old friends, heroes, lifetimes, don’t let a single memory fade away.
In this way, she will never be gone. Tell her stories. Share her laughter. Speak of her incredible smile. She will be with each of us in her own, unique way.
Some of us need a compass. Some need a map. Some need a flashlight and a guide. Some of us need all of these. Hannah needed none. If there was a person who had clear vision it was her. She knew herself. She knew what she liked…so she did the hell out of it. She knew what was right…so she fought like hell for it. She knew how to be comfortable in her skin…so she shone brightly for those of us who don’t. For us, she showed the way.
She was a compass. She was a map. She was a flashlight, and sometimes a guide. She didn’t ask for these duties. She was born with them.
Hannah leaves a fiercely loyal family and community behind. Her legacy goes beyond anything most of us have seen in such a humble, honest, and carefree soul. What she had and gave will never be replaced. It is up to us. It is up to you.
Tell her stories. This is important. Show others what she showed you.
Final arrangements pending.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to League for Animal Protection, Fincastle, Va.
