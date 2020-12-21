Harlen Irvin Miller
Harlen Irvin Miller, 72, of Broadway, died Dec. 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 11, 1948, in Santurce, Puerto Rico, and was a son of Harvey Miller (spouse, Frances) of Provo, Utah and the late Helen Edwards Miller.
He was a member of New Market Seventh-day Adventist. Harlen was a music teacher in various Seventh-day Adventist high schools and Shenandoah Valley Adventist Academy in New Market from 1996-2006. While at the Academy, he directed the MasterWorks Chorus. He was instrumental in organizing and directing the VesperSingers in New Market and the Harlen Miller Chorale in Northern California. Most recently, he served as a Sunday music director at various churches.
On Dec. 21, 1969, he married Lorna Jean Miller, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Thomas Miller and wife, Tiffiny, of Ooltewah, Tenn., and Timothy Miller of Berrien Springs, Mich.; one daughter, Teri Hasley and husband, Billy, of New Market; two grandsons, Benjamin and Johnny Hasley, both of New Market; two granddaughters, Maddie and Harlow Miller, both of Ooltewah, Tenn.; two brothers, Fred Miller and wife, Kathy, of Bellflower, Calif. and Don Miller and wife, Heather, of Riverside, Calif.; three nieces, Janelle Miller and Krista McHale, both of Bellflower, Calif., and Kimberly Feiler of Riverside, Calif.; one nephew, Michael Miller of Texas; and three stepgrandchildren, Austin Reinoehl of Tennessee and Connor and Ashlyn Reinoehl, both of Ohio.
Per his wishes, Harlen chose to donate his body to science through the Virginia State Anatomical Board.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
