Harley Dawn Cooper
Harley Dawn Cooper, 21, of Grottoes, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at UVA Medical Center. Harley was born in Culpeper, Va., on Sept. 13, 1998, a daughter of the late Sarah Jean (Dodson) Pittman and Jeffrey Scott Cooper.
She was employed as a sales associate at 7-Eleven in Grottoes. She also worked as a nursing assistant in home health care.
Harley is survived by her three daughters, Kynleigh Nicole Cooper, Alaynah Michele Cocke and Cheyenne Mae Cocke, all of Grottoes; a sister, Krystina Guerrero and her husband, Fausto, of Grottoes; a brother, Justin Cooper, also of Grottoes, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from noon to 4:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Johnson Funeral Service, P.O. Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812 to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
