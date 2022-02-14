Harold “Abner” James Dove Sr., 77, of Timberville, died Feb. 11, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
He was born March 8, 1944, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Cover and Wilma Wilkins Dove.
Abner owned and operated Harold Dove Trucking and started out pumping gas at Dodie Flory’s at the Exxon in Timberville. He was a founding member of Christian Believers Fellowship Church in Timberville. For 17 years, he was a member of the Timberville Volunteer Fire Department. He was a former member of the Broadway/Timberville Jaycees. Abner was a man who loved his community and never met a stranger, always putting others before himself and a friend to all he met. Some of his loves included his family, antique car shows, hunting, fishing, camping and eating out.
On Sept. 24, 1966, he married the former Joyce Fulk, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Harold Dove II of Elkton; daughter, Cassandra Dove of Luray; three grandchildren, Jessica Dove, Brandon Dove and Mckayla Dove; a great- granddaughter, Braelynn Currence; a brother, Dow Lee Dove of Broadway and two sisters-in-law, Linda Fulk Smith of Broadway and Sylvia Fulk of Timberville.
Preceding him in death were a sister-in-law, Brenda Dove, and a brother-in-law, Richard “Dickie” Fulk.
Pastor Robert Wilder will conduct a funeral service Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial following the service will be private at Linville Creek Cemetery in Broadway.
The family will receive friends Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends may view and sign a guestbook beginning Monday at 9 a.m.
Masks are highly recommended in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Fire Dept., P.O. Box 271, Broadway, VA 22815, Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815, or Timberville Fire Dept., P.O. Box 101, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
