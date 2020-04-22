Harold Allen Mook, 83, of Bergton, Va., died April 20, 2020, at Accordius Health of Harrisonburg. He was born April 5, 1937, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Rawley and Ruth Simon Mook.
Harold was self employed.
Surviving are five sisters, Cathy Bridges, Mary Dove, Evelyn Armentrout, Wilma Mitchell and Janie Hall; and four brothers, Charles Mook, Lester Mook, Lonnie Mook and Larry “Buz” Mook.
One sister, Eva Shifflett, and one brother, Ralph Mook, preceded him in death.
Pastor Darin Buse will conduct a private graveside service at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
