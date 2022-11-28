Harold David Moyers Sr., 94, of Linville, died Nov. 25, 2022, at his home. He was born April 27, 1928, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late John Henry and Erma Florence Crigler Moyers.
Harold was a full-time farmer and retired from Walker Manufacturing after 20 years. He was a member of Greenmount Church of the Brethren.
Surviving are his wife, the former Willie Carr of Linville; two sons, Harold David "H.D." Moyers Jr. and wife, Beverly, and Kenneth Alvin Moyers and wife, Brenda, of Singers Glen; six grandchildren, Darin Moyers, Karina Showalter and husband, James, Eugene Moyers and wife, Sarah, Travis Moyers, Trenton Moyers and wife, Amber, and Tracy Moyers; and three great-grandchildren, Dixie, Timber, and Nehemiah.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Melvin Moyers and Elmer Moyers; and two sisters, Nellie Fravel and Evelyn Rhodes.
Pastor Robert Wenger will conduct a funeral service Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren in Singers Glen. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Monday (today) from 7-8:30 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Friends may view and sign a guestbook anytime after 12 p.m. Monday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Singers Glen Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 75, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
