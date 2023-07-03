Harold Eugene Huber
Harold Eugene Huber, 83, of Rockingham, passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2023.
Harold was born on Aug. 19, 1939, in Brunnerville, Lancaster County, Pa. to Willis and Beulah Good Huber and had an older sister, Verna Lehman.
He graduated from Manheim Central High School in Manheim, Pa. in 1957 and then continued his studies at Elizabethtown College (B.S., 1961), New York University (MA, 1966), and the University of Virginia (doctoral studies). While living in New York, Harold met his future wife, Vida Jane Swartzentruber, on a shared subway trip to the Seventh Avenue Mennonite Church in Harlem. A few years later, when Harold and Vida each moved to Harrisonburg, Va. to work at Eastern Mennonite University, their courtship solidified and they were married in 1970. When they welcomed their daughter, Heidi Marie, in 1974, Harold courageously become a stay-at-home father, bending the period’s gender norms in support of his wife’s career goals and their shared commitment to family.
After almost 40 years of service to Eastern Mennonite University, Harold retired in 2004. In his early years at the college, he was an Instructor in Sociology, serving for two years as acting chairman of the Sociology Department and as the Director of EMU’s Urban Seminar in New York City. When Heidi went to school, Harold followed his passion for social and church history into roles within the Menno Simons Historical Library and EMU Archives and was active in numerous Mennonite historical societies. In retirement, he continued to volunteer in EMU’s library as he cherished his longstanding connection to that community.
Broad Street Mennonite Church was the other community to which Harold dedicated significant energy throughout his adult life, serving at various times as administrator, secretary, trustee and historian to the congregation. Most of Harold’s closest friendships grew within this church community over the years.
Harold is survived by his daughter, Heidi; son-in-law, David Schanberger; and two grandchildren, Cooper and Arianna of Manchester, Md. Harold was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Vida, and lived the final 18 years of his life as a widower. The social support he experienced with the ROMEOS (Retired Old Men Eating Out), a group of fellow widowers, made these years more meaningful and fun.
Harold will be remembered as a dedicated husband (“Haroldie”), father (“Daddy”), and grandfather (“Pop Pop”) with an infectious grin, keen mind, and heart for humble service. A man of deep faith, Harold is now at peace as he dances with the angels.
Services will take place on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Va. Visitation with family will begin at 10 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. followed by interment of ashes at Weavers Church Cemetery.
Please send memorial donations to the Brethren and Mennonite Heritage Center in Harrisonburg, Va., Mennonite Life in Lancaster, Pa. or an historical society of your choice.
Condolences and fond memories may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
