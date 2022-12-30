Harold Franklin McNett, age 94, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away Dec. 28, 2022, from chronic health issues.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Atlee and Frances McNett, and his siblings, Roland McNett, Mary Lee Warwick, Kathleen McNett (died in childhood), Glenna Rhodes, Dwight McNett, Carl McNett and Charlotte Wichael.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Wimer McNett; sons, Wayne McNett, Brent McNett, and Scott McNett; his daughter, Sallie Hunter; and his seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Harold was a quiet and unassuming person who took great delight in spending time with his family. In his teens, he was a member of the Seafaring Cowboys who took cows and horses to Poland after World War II with the organization that would become Heifer International. He was an avid baseball fan and in his younger years, played baseball in the Rockingham County league. He was fond of music and was a member of the Rockingham Male Chorus for many years. Harold retired from the Bridgewater Post Office in 1990 after 28 years as a postal clerk.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service, with brief graveside service, will be held in his honor at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Montezuma Church of the Brethren and Beaver Creek Cemetery. A meal will be served at the church social hall following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either Heifer International, PO Box 8058, Little Rock, AR 72203 or Montezuma Church of the Brethren, 4937 Ottobine Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
