Harold Frederick Bowman, 86, of Fulks Run, Va., passed away Aug. 16, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born July 16, 1935, in Fishers Hill, Va., to the late Joseph Fred and Hazel Epard Bowman.
Harold was a dirt farmer who loved hillbilly music. He hauled livestock for 65 years. Harold was the oldest of eight children. He graduated from Edinburg High School in 1954. He took over his father’s trucking business when he was 18 years old. He supported his siblings until the youngest one was finished with high school. He then moved to Fulks Run in 1967 and took over his wife’s parents’ farm. Harold was a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Bergton.
On Dec. 16, 1967, Harold married the former Joyce Carol Lantz, who preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 2011.
Surviving are one son, Fred Bowman of Fulks Run; three brothers, Raymond Bowman of Woodstock and Earl Bowman and Sam Bowman, both of Maurertown; one sister, Virginia Stultz of Woodstock; and 25 nieces and nephews.
Pastor Barbara Krumm will conduct a funeral service 2:00 p.m. Friday at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in the outdoor pavilion. Please bring a chair along. Burial will follow at Martin Luther Lutheran Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Everyone is asked to wear a mask at the funeral service and at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 17543 Bergton Road, Bergton, VA 22811.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
