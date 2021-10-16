Harold Gene Sheets
Harold Gene Sheets, 78, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born in Stokesville on June 1, 1943, and was a son of the late Ruth (Botkin) Knott and Melray Simon Sheets.
Harold was a heavy equipment operator for the City of Harrisonburg for 28 years. He enjoyed working on cars and small engines, coached his sons in baseball and softball at the Briery Branch Community Center. Harold was a member of the Harrisonburg First Assembly of God.
He was united in marriage on Feb. 13, 1965, to Charline Shirley (Burchett) Sheets.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his children, Linda Thompson and husband, Andy, of Staunton, Vicki DeVenny and husband, Donnie, of Elkton, Florida, Harold Timothy Sheets and wife, Natai, of Dayton, and Scott Sheets and wife, Nancy, of Harrisonburg, and five brothers, Jimmy Sheets and wife, Naomi, of Anaheim, Calif., John David Sheets and wife, Wanda, of Bridgewater, Gary Knott, of Staunton, Ronnie Knott, of Waynesboro, and Bobby Sheets and wife, Diane, of Buena Vista. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several half brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Debra Shipplett.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Bridgewater, with Pastor Jeffrey B. Ferguson, Pastor Trevor Whetzel, and Pastor Stacy Meyerhoeffer officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Fire and Rescue Squad 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
