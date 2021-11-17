Harold Gene Shifflett, 65, of Grottoes, passed away Nov. 14, 2021, with his beloved family by his side. Harold was born Jan. 22, 1956, and grew up in Elkton. He and his devoted wife, Denise Shifflett, loved and supported one another through 45 years of marriage. Denise never left his side during his difficult years with medical issues.
Harold was a graduate of Elkton High School, where he was a talented baseball player. He later played softball with “The Country Boys” during which time their team won a state tournament in Richmond. His love for baseball and softball continued with some of his grandchildren, whom he supported extensively.
Harold attended Full Gospel Lighthouse Tabernacle in Elkton. He was a man of strong faith, and in later years would tell others about what God did for him, including healing him of cancer. Harold kept a tremendously positive attitude and approach to life throughout that trial and many others he faced afterward.
Harold was a true family man who never missed an opportunity to proudly mention or introduce his family to new acquaintances. He was the biggest fan and supporter of his grandchildren and could be counted on to be at their events with a smile, even when he was not feeling well. Family and friends could always take comfort knowing that Harold would be there for them, anytime. He called his mother, Mary Betty Shifflett, daily and visited her often to be sure she was taken care of, and they shared a strong bond and love for one another. His happiness, sense of humor, and hearty laugh were contagious, and it was impossible to be with him and not leave a happier person. We will forever miss his jokes, family meals together, and the great times playing Rook, among many other activities that now exist as fond memories.
Harold worked most of his career as an operator at PCA. He was always a hard worker, and even when his physical abilities declined, he would find ways to contribute. He loved the outdoors and was an avid, skilled, and successful hunter. His big heart and selfless nature were demonstrated by his true happiness at seeing and helping others be successful.
On June 18, 1976, he married Denise Frazier Shifflett, who survives. Also surviving are daughters, Jennifer Landes and husband, Matt, and Kim Hatton and husband, Oly; grandchildren, Hannah Landes and companion, Kenneth Gragg, Lydia Landes, Joseph, Kristin, and Hope Hatton; mother, Mary Betty Shifflett; mother-in-law, Nancy Frazier; brothers, Ronald Shifflett and wife, Kathy, Buddy Shifflett and wife, Gail, and Vincent Shifflett; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family whom he loved dearly.
Harold is preceded in death by his father, Amos Shifflett, and father-in law, Homer Frazier.
Harold will also be missed by his dear friend, John Morris and “honorary son”, Justin Kline, who held a special bond with Harold and shared his love for hunting. He deeply loved and will be missed by his “grand-dogs”, Sadie, Piper, and Reece, especially Sadie who loves him more than any other human being to this day.
The family will receive friends starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Full Gospel Lighthouse Tabernacle in Elkton with a celebration of life beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Pastors Ron and Andrew Spencer officiating. The graveside service will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Crimora.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
