Harold “Hal” J. DuBois Jr., age 73, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2022. Born in Alameda, Calif., on Dec. 15, 1948, to Dorothy Ruth Lamar and Harold J. DuBois Sr.
Hal is survived by his two daughters, Emily and Elena DuBois, as well as his sisters, Dixie Hutchinson, Peggy Edstrom, and Martha Owen, and many, many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Sonny DuBois.
Hal eventually found his true home in the mountains of West Virginia in the cabin he built, where he was surrounded by his dear friends and his two beloved dogs, Celty and Juliet. Hal was a proud and devoted father and considered it his greatest joy in life. He loved to brag about his daughters to anyone who would listen. He was a consummate storyteller and orator. Many in the Valley may be familiar with his work in radio advertising for local businesses. Prior to his career in communications and advertising, he founded Valley Associates for Independent Living (VAIL), which continues to promote independence among people with disabilities in the Valley.
The family will receive friends at McMullen Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
At his request, the body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to VAIL to continue their work in the community. Donations may be made to Valley Associates for Independent Living (VAIL) at 3210 Peoples Drive, Suite 220, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
