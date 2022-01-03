Harold (Hal) Richard Morris Jr. passed from this life in Manhattan, New York, November 24, 2021. Hal was a loving son and brother who always saw the best in others, which was instilled into him by his late father, Harold Richard Morris Sr.
Hal was a graduate of Montevideo High School and James Madison University, and after finishing studies moved to New York to study at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Hal enjoyed many aspects of living in Manhattan and one of his most memorable and satisfying professions was working at Macy's Department Store with a team for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Working in Real Estate was another effort he excelled in for a brief time and Hal often dedicated much of his time volunteering and reaching out to those in need at the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen. Hal's greatest passion besides family was philosophy and the human condition, which he studied in depth. He left behind many writings and journals that could be of service to others. Hal would often share that even with the highs, lows, and challenges that come from living, that he had a happy life. As the years grew his great love for family would be his best and most endearing trait.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Lou McAlister Morris, a brother Christopher Morris, and was preceded in death by his father, Harold Richard Morris, Sr. Rest in peace Hal, you will be missed by those who felt your caring spirit and generous heart, which includes many exceptional relatives and friends.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.