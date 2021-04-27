Harold Howard Hosaflook Jr., 79, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born in Mount Solon on Oct. 24, 1941, and was the son of the late Frances Burton (McFall) and Harold Howard Hosaflook Sr.
Junior was a truck driver for Harrisonburg Motor Express and Quarles Inc. He was a member of Emmanuel Church of the Brethren in Mount Solon. His favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing.
On Aug. 20, 1960, he was united in marriage to Alice Faye (Cook) Hosaflook, who survives.
Harold is also survived by daughters, Vickie Ann Henderson and husband, Marv, of Stuarts Draft, Karen Yvonne Hosaflook of Bridgewater and Tonya Faye Barber and husband, Ron, of Harrisonburg; sisters, Mattie Mae Noordzy and husband, Lou, of Weyers Cave, Bettie Reid of Mechanicsville and Mary Louise Nieswander of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Stacie Henderson, Robbie Barber and wife, Samantha, and Seth Barber and two great-grandchildren, Elsie and Caleb.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Church of the Brethren, 411 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843 or the Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or the Bridgewater Fire Department, 304 N. Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.