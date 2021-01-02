Harold Junior Warble, 85, of Dayton, Va., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Harold was born Aug. 30, 1935, in McGaheysville, Va., and was the son of the late Harry Ludwell Warble and Thelma Kyger Warble. He was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Anthony Warble, and a grandson, Ethan Geoffrey Warble.
In 1958, he began working as a machinist and continued in this trade until he retired in 1998. He was a charter member and elder of the Acorn Christian Church in Harrisonburg. He enjoyed the outdoors and was a member of the Izaak Walton League. Time spent outdoors was often on fishing trips with his wife and children and he was responsible for baiting the fishing hooks.
On Aug. 4, 1962, he married Frances R. Puffenbarger, who survives, along with their children, Ron Warble and his wife, Kathy, Charmaine Fulk and husband, Dan, Darren S. Warble and wife, Rhonda; siblings, Joe A. Warble, Kathleen Southerly, Betty Granger, and Judy Ritchie; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and one on the way, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be planned at a later time at their church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harold’s memory to the Acorn Christian Church, 1570 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
