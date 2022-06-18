Harold Lee “Mickey” Abbott
Harold Lee “Mickey” Abbott, 81, of Rileyville, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, at the Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray by Pastor Donnie Lam and Michael Propes.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Luray High School Athletic Department, Luray, Va. 22835.
