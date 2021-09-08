Harold R. ‘Pete’ Coverstone
Harold R. “Pete” Coverstone passed away quietly Sept. 4, 2021, in Front Royal, Va. Pete was born April 16, 1936; he was 85 years old.
The Rev. Adam Snow, Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Elkton, will preside at the graveside service that will be at Elk Run Cemetery in the Town of Elkton (100 Elk Run Drive, Elkton, VA 22827) Friday, Sept. 10, at 1:00 p.m.
Born and raised in the town of Elkton, his father was Vernice David Coverstone Sr. and his mother was Esta Elizabeth (Nichols) Coverstone. He was a 1955 graduate of Elkton High School.
Pete’s adult working life and most of his retired life was in Arlington, Va., where he completed a lifelong career in the Department of the Navy, The Pentagon. He was well known to family and friends as a world traveler, especially enjoying cruises in many parts of the world, returning with fascinating souvenirs and memorabilia. He was a Life Member in Perpetuity at Arlington Centennial Glebe Lodge No. 81.
Surviving are a sister, Betsy Huddle (of Elkton) and numerous nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Preceding in death were sisters, Janice Strickler and Ruth Lucas, and brothers, Malcolm Coverstone, Paul Coverstone, Ray Coverstone, and Vernice Coverstone Jr.
Pete’s family express appreciation for caregivers who supported his quality of life, respected his decisions, and advised family over the past year.
Final arrangements have been provided by Advent, Falls Church Virginia (https://adventfuneral.com/).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.