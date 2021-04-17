Harold Richard Morris, Sr., 88, of Grottoes, passed away peacefully just as he lived, around 2 a.m., on Friday, April 16, 2021. His sons had a great teacher and wanted them to be kind and humble. He wanted to them to live gracefully and never have an ill word for anyone. Rooms lit up when he walked in and he made you feel beautiful and like you were the only person in the room, he loved to talk.
Mr. Morris was born June 2, 1932, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late, John F. and Ruth Constance Roadcap Morris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Melvin F. and Elsie A. Morris, and a sister, Virginia Bell Hailey.
Harold worked at Crompton in Waynesboro, Duplan in Grottoes and retired after 37 years of service from G.E./Genicom. He was a lifetime resident of the Valley and a member of the Lifetime Brethren Church in Grottoes. He was very active in Antique Car Club with his 1929 Model-A Ford.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Betty McAlister Morris, whom he married on June 9, 1956. Also surviving two sons, Harold R. “Hal” Morris, Jr. of New York City, and Christopher Lynn Morris of Grottoes, and one brother, Alfred L. Morris and wife, Shirley.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, April 19, 2021, at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Shenandoah, with Pastor Carter Dean officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grottoes Fire Department or Rescue Squad.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
