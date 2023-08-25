Jan. 31, 1951-Aug. 21, 2023
It is with great sadness that Harold’s family share that he passed away on Aug. 21, 2023, at his home in Ashland, Va. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson. The Rev. Stephanie Heishman-Litten will officiate. A burial will follow in Mt. Jackson Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Harold Dellinger, known as Pete to most people, was born to Harold Vando and Dorothy Fawley Dellinger on Jan. 31, 1951. He attended Turner Ashby High School and at 6 ft 5 inches tall was a valued member of the 1968 Turner Ashby Basketball State Championship Team. He graduated from Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Va. in 1973 with a degree in Economics and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity.
Pete worked for First Virginia Bank in Northern Virginia as a Commercial Loan Officer for the next 25 years. During his time with FVB, Pete was a dedicated professional, known for his integrity and quick wit. He was a good friend to many people not only at FVB but also to his high school and college friends and his family as well. Pete enjoyed life to the fullest as long as he could.
Pete was married on Oct. 8, 1977, to Nancy E. Snell of Arlington, Va. He eventually returned to Ashland where he enjoyed working on investments in the stock market. He was a proud father to his four children and their families and is survived by his ex-wife, Nancy, and their four children: Laura Katherine Kelly, Elizabeth Lorraine Dellinger, Matthew Walton Dellinger and Alexander Vando Dellinger, and also by six grandchildren including Ronan, Lila, Stella, Victoria, Alexander II, and Isadora and two step-grandchildren, Sidney and Isaac. He never forgot his Dellinger family’s roots in the Shenandoah Valley and is survived by five first cousins from his father’s side.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
