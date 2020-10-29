Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 64F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.