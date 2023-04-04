Harold "Wayne" Lloyd Sr., born March 8, 1944, of Grottoes, passed away at Sentara RMH on March 30, 2023.
Wayne was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandra Rose Lloyd of 55 years, and his parents, James and Nellie Lloyd.
Wayne is survived by his loving children, Tina Mann, Harold W. "Buddy" Lloyd Jr. (Beth) and Michele Phillips (Steven); grandchildren, Amy Estep (Kris), Jennifer Newman (fiancé, Daniel Richard), Cody Phillips, Matthew Mills, and Meredith Lloyd; and great-grandchildren, Roman, Liam, and Kahlan Estep and Stella Phillips.
Wayne loved spending time with his family, Nags Head vacations, and he always encouraged everyone to "get a drink, sit down, and take a break."
All services will be private.
In lieu of cards and flowers, donations in his name are encouraged for the Grottoes Fire Department, 109 3rd St., Grottoes VA 24441 and Grottoes Rescue Squad, 805 Augusta Ave., Grottoes VA 24441.
