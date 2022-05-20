Harriet “Polly” Roberta Wean, 94, of Timberville, Va., passed away May 19, 2022, at her home of 63 years.
She was born Jan. 19, 1928, in Mayland to the late Vernon L. and Nellie Nair Crider; and was a granddaughter to the noted minister, Rev. Charles E. Nair.
Polly was the manager at Apple Core Village Gift Shop in New Market for 27 years. She attended the Mayland School and Bethel Church, where her grandfather was a minister. She was active with the Timberville Cub Scouts and was the den mother for six years. She loved the shore, and she and Landon took many trips to Nags Head. She was a caring mother and loved her grandchildren with all her heart. She will be missed by all her family.
On June 3, 1950, she married Landon Bowers Wean at the home of Charles G. Nair near Mayland. Landon preceded her in death June 11, 2006.
Surviving are two sons, L. Michael Wean and wife, Delores, of New Market and Fred M. Wean and wife, Julie, of Broadway; grandchildren, Christopher Wean of New Market, Lacey Wean of Arlington and Brooke McKenzie and husband, Bradley, of Timberville; and cousins, Shelby May, Lois Huffman Quesenberry, Foley Nair and Dolly Huffman.
Two brothers, Clyde Crider and Eugene Crider; and one sister, Otlie Layman, preceded her in death.
The Rev. Joe Quesenberry will conduct a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Monday at Timberville Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
