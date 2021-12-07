Harriet Toliver Broaden, 83, passed Nov. 22, 2021, in Temple Hills, Md. A memorial service will be held Dec. 13, 2021, at From The Heart Church Ministries, 5055 Allentown Road, Suitland, MD 20746, family hour 10:00 a.m., service 11:00 a.m.
Harriet leaves to cherish her memory five siblings, Benjamin F. Toliver, (Shirley-deceased) (Elkton, Va.), Vera Atwell (Douglas) (Houston, Texas), Harvey A. Toliver (Dorothy) (Chesterfield, Va.), Lucy T. Rhodes ([Johnny-deceased) (Washington, D.C.), Sharon T. Rogers (Johnny) (Temple Hills, Md.); two nephews, (one deceased) and seven nieces; seven grand-nephews; four grand-nieces and three great-grand-nephews; one sister-in-law, Corine (Broaden) Winchester; a host of cousins, nephews, special nieces and other relatives and friends, all who will continue to treasure her life dearly.
Harriet is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Benjamin E. Broaden, (Kansas City, Mo.); her father, (Phillip Butler) and mother (Bernice J. Toliver) of Elkton, Va.
During Harriet’s childhood she was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, (Elkton, Va.) and graduated from Lucy F. Simms High School (Harrisonburg, Va.)
On July 22, 1974, she married Benjamin E. Broaden, upon her husband’s retirement as a Pastor; they joined St. James United Methodist Church, Kansas City, Mo. She was an active member of the United Methodist Women and over many years crocheted baby blankets for newborn babies that were delivered to local hospitals, and was a part of the Altar Guild, and Missions Ministry.
The best of Harriet’s employment years was spent in various locations as a daycare provider in numerous child care centers throughout her time as a pastor’s wife. On March 7, 2001, Harriet received the Lieutenant Governor’s Service Award for exemplary service to the community that greatly impacted the citizens of the State of Missouri.
After her husband’s death, Mrs. Broaden relocated to Temple Hills, Md., to be with her family. She worshiped at From the Heart Church Ministries, Suitland, Md., and Allen Chapel AME Church, Washington, D.C.
Mrs. Broaden was a vivid professional baseball fan and enjoyed attending games as often as possible; her favorite teams included the St. Louis Cardinals, the Kansas City Royals, and the Washington Nationals. She enjoyed word search puzzles, arts and crafts, board games, and mostly spending time with her family.
In Harriet’s memory, in lieu of flowers, please make any desired donations to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1251 Samuel Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.