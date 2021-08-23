Harry Benjamin Atkins, 83, of Elkton, passed away Aug. 20, 2021, at his home.
He was born May 6, 1938, in the Beldor area of Rockingham County to the late Ott Benjamin Atkins and Ruby Lou Eaton Atkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Henry Atkins.
Harry was a lifetime resident of the Elkton area and attended the Beldor Roadside School. He later was employed by various construction companies as a heavy equipment operator until retirement. He was a hard worker and enjoyed listening to bluegrass and gospel music.
Survivors include his wife, Norma Jean Brown Atkins; three sisters, Goldie Merica (Ray), Eva Crawford (Wayne) all of Elkton, and Reba Hammer (Wayne) of McGaheysville; three brothers, Ott Atkins Jr. (Brenda) of Harrisonburg, Earl Atkins (Judy) and Carroll Atkins (Joyce), all of Elkton; and a number of nephews, nieces and extended family.
There will be no services.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
