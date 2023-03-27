Harry Byrd Morris
Harry Byrd Morris, 76, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Morris was born Aug. 8, 1946, in Port Republic and was a son of the late Simpson Buford Morris and Mary Bruce Morris Knight.
Harry began working at a young age with Rockingham Construction. He then went on to establish a longstanding career in the poultry business, retiring after 36 years with both Marvel and Rocco. He attended Elkton Pentecostal Church.
Harry is survived by a daughter, Mary E. Morris; a son, Richard Morris, both of Harrisonburg; brother, Robert Thomas Morris of Raphine; four sisters, Shirley Foltz and husband, Eddie, of Elkton, Barbara Lam of Port Republic, Sara Blackwell and husband, Rex, of Staunton and Patricia Mowbray and husband, Ronald, of Port Republic; three grandchildren, Tina Gilchrist Triggs, Daniel Gilchrist and Abigail Garcia Morris; a great-grandson, Alex Triggs and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Ann Mitchell Morris; two daughters, Jennifer Lynn Morris and Sherry Jean Gilchrist; three brothers, William Morris, Robert Clinton Morris and John Morris; two sisters, Ruby Halterman and Doris Lamb and close brother-in-law, Lloyd Lam.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Elkton Pentecostal Church with Pastor Eddie Byers and Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
