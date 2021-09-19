Harry "Chop" Nelson Hill Jr., 68, of Mount Crawford, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at his home after a long battle with COPD.
Chop was born Sept. 30, 1952, a son of Helen (Wagoner) Hill of Bridgewater Home and the late Harry Nelson Hill Sr.
He had worked for Hensley Paint and Wallpaper from the time they opened in 1984 until they closed. His expertise in color and design was unparalleled. He also worked with many local designers installing window treatments. Chop enjoyed woodworking, bird watching, and his pet cat, Poot.
On April 14, 1979, he was united in marriage to Kerry Hill, who survives.
Chop is also survived by sons, Adam Douglas Hill and wife, Michele, of Seattle, Wash., and Alex Daniel Hill and wife, Claudia, of Williamsburg; sisters, Lana Hartman and husband, Jacob, of Penn Laird and Clooney Rodeffer of Bridgewater; two grandchildren, Noah and Gabriela Hill of Williamsburg; sister-in-law, Patricia Hill of Broadway; and good friends, Rhonda and Doug Huffman and their family of McGaheysville.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a brother, Roger Hill, and brother-in-law, Kenneth Rodeffer.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local fire department, disaster and human relief, or military/veterans organizations.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
