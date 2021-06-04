Harry E. “Keppie” Keplinger, 80, of Harrisonburg, Va., died June 2, 2021, at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg. He was born Sept. 18, 1940, in Petersburg, W.Va., to the late Wilbur and Zella Hartman Keplinger.
He was a salesman and business owner for many years at Keppie’s Stores in Fulks Run, Va. and Mayland, Va.
On May 15, 1963, he married the former Loretta Moyer, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Melody and Patrick Kearney; granddaughter, Lorann Kearney; niece, Alice Miller and husband, Roger; his many sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and Mr. Katt.
The body was cremated. There will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
