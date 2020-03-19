Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and mandated restrictions, services for Harry Edward "Sammy" Veney Sr., 71, of Luray, will be limited as follows:
The funeral home will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday for public and friends to view and pay their respects, the family will be in attendance for a short interval in the evening. A funeral service with limited seating will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the funeral home. Interment at the Veney Family Cemetery is open to the public. Please be advised these changes are being made for the safety of family and visitors.
