Harry F. Louderback
Harry Franklin Louderback, 80, of Shenandoah, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Harry was born in the Shenandoah area on May 11, 1940, the son of the late Max Alvin and Helen Milton Louderback.
He graduated from Shenandoah High School. He was a graduate of Dunsmore Business College and attended Columbia Technical Institution and Grantham School of Electronics. After college, he went to work for the FBI and was appointed Telecommunications Manager in 1981 and served in that capacity until retirement in 1994 with 35 years of service.
Harry was elected to the Board of Directors of Pioneer Bank and Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. in 1998. He served as treasurer of Page County Broadband Authority. He was a member of Page County Water Quality Committee and also a member of the Page County Farmers Association.
He attended St. Paul Lutheran Church, where he was a church trustee. He was a member of Ashlar Lodge AF&AM No. 125 and Milnes Chapter No. 3 Order of the Eastern Star Shenandoah.
In the 1970s and 80s, he showed Tennessee walking horses and was a past vice president and past show chairman of the American Walking Horse Association.
In 1994, Harry returned to Page County and became a full-time farmer raising beef cattle. He loved Allis Chalmers tractors. His cousin, Kenny Louderback of Stanley, introduced him to pulling tractors and that became his new passion.
On Sept. 23, 1961, Harry married his high school sweetheart, the former Sharon Eloise Kite. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Dianna Kieler and husband, Joe; son, Harry F. Louderback II and wife, Tara; grandsons, Jacob Kieler and Justice Louderback and granddaughter, Rachel Kieler and great-grandsons, Walker Smith and Grayson Kieler.
Friends and family may pay their respects 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lindsey Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah. The family will be present from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The Rev. Tarja Stevenson will conduct a graveside service Friday, Oct. 9, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Per CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are requested.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 6433 US Highway 340, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
