Harry Franklin “Hub” Showman Sr., 72, of Mt. Jackson, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at his home. The funeral service will be held Saturday, December 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Woods Chapel Church. Pastor Glen Turner will officiate. Burial will follow in Hudson Cross Roads Cemetery.
He was born December 1, 1949, in Shenandoah County, son of the late Harry Harrison Showman and Charlotte Shipe Showman. He worked for Adams Construction for 30 years and was a member of Mt. Clifton United Methodist Church.
He is survived by four children, Harry Franklin “Sankie” Showman Jr. and Peggy of Mt. Jackson, Jeffrey A. “Boogie” Showman and Rose Davis of Edinburg, Tammy Cave of Mt. Jackson, and Kevin Ray Showman and Kimberly of Mt. Jackson; two sisters, Carolyn Curry of Mt. Jackson and Wanda Hinegardner of Timberville; four brothers, Butch Showman, Kenneth Showman and Cletus Showman all of Timberville and Keith Showman of Mt. Jackson; nine grandchildren, Tyler Showman, Joey Martin, Dylan Showman, Chloe Showman, Rachel Showman, Heaven Showman, Montana Showman, Matthew Showman and Kelsey Showman and two great grandchildren, Cain and Tate Martin. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Sue Showman.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Showman, Robert Showman, Gary Showman Jr., Jessie Ballengee, Joey Martin, Tyler Showman and Matthew Showman.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 10 from 6-8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
Masks are required for all services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Jackson Rescue and Fire Department. Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
