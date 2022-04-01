Harry H. Showalter
Harry Heatwole Showalter, 97, a resident of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Showalter was born March 13, 1925, in Dayton and was a son of the late Michael R. and Fannie Bell Heatwole Showalter.
He was a farmer and a member of Riverdale Old Order Mennonite Church.
On July 12, 1951, he married Lydia Mae Rohrer Showalter, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Wayne Showalter and wife, Lydia, of Criders, Frances Wenger and husband, Dwight, Judy Witmer and husband, Carl, Karen Wenger and husband, Franklin, Harry Lee Showalter and wife, Michelle, all of Bridgewater and Linda Showalter and husband, Boyd, of Dayton; siblings, Margaret Cline and husband, James, of Harrisonburg, Joseph Showalter and wife, Frances, of Timberville, Fannie Bell Good and husband, Willis, of Dayton, S. Frank Showalter and wife, Cathy, of Timberville; sister-in-law, Orva Showalter of Bridgewater; 28 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Showalter was preceded in death by his siblings, Edward Showalter and wife, Miriam, Marvin Showalter and wife, Ruth, Harold Showalter and wife, Melva, Dan Showalter and wife, Marie, Mary Rhodes and husband, Norman, William Showalter and wife, Mary Ellen, John Showalter, Eunice Knicely and husband, Edward; and two great-grandchildren, Jeremy Wayne Showalter Jr. and Taylor Faith Zimmerman.
Ministers of the church will conduct a funeral service Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Riverdale Old Order Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The body will be taken to the home where friends may call on Friday, April 1, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.