Harry James Dobbs III
After a long illness with pulmonary arterial hypertension, Harry James Dobbs III, 73, passed away at Christiana Hospital on Dec. 30, 2019, as he was surrounded by family. Jim was born June 18, 1946, in Philadelphia, Pa. He was the son of the late Harry James Dobbs Jr. and Alberta Hoey Dobbs, who survives him. Growing up as a Navy brat, he lived in many locations. Prior to moving to Delaware, he settled in Mount Crawford, Va., on a family farm.
Jim was a 1965 graduate of Montevideo High School in Penn Laird, Va., and received a degree from Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Va. He taught eighth-grade history for several years before becoming an entrepreneur in the machine tool industry from which he retired.
On Sept. 9, 1983, he married Sandra Neiffer of Hockessin, Del. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra, and a sister, Donna Ruth Dobbs. Jim is survived by his mother, Alberta Hoey Dobbs; a brother, Thomas E. Dobbs (wife Donna) of Penn Laird, Va.; his daughter, Lauren Ashley Dobbs and grandsons, Alex and Aiden Dobbs, with whom he resided in Newark, Del.
Jim was a lifelong student of history, an animal lover and advocate for rescue animals. In his younger years he enjoyed road trips on his motorcycle. In his last year, Jim was fortunate to enjoy his twin grandsons.
A graveside service will be held at All Saints Cemetery in Wilmington, Del., on Friday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Lauren requests that donations be sent to Faithful Friends in Jim’s memory, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804. To send condolences visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.