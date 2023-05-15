Harry Lee DePoy, 84, of Mount Crawford, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at his home.
He was born July 6, 1938, and was a son of the late Isaac Wilson "Buck" and Elizabeth Pearl (Armentrout) DePoy.
Harry had worked at Ethan Allen for 43 years and retired as Production Manager. He was a talented wood craftsman, making and re-finishing furniture. He loved to play golf, and loved farming. He enjoyed family and friends, who were often on the receiving end of many practical jokes. Harry was a wise and generous man and all who knew him were blessed.
Harry was united in marriage to Margaret Elizabeth (Meyerhoeffer) DePoy on July 30, 1960, and preceded him in death on April 30, 2011.
Harry is survived by three children, Harry "Lee" DePoy II and wife, Louann, of Mount Crawford, Lawrence Wilson "Larry" DePoy and wife, Sherry, of Lacey Spring, and Susan Elizabeth DePoy Phillips, Harrisonburg; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Marie DePoy and husband, Nathan, Amanda Jo DePoy, Samantha Lee DePoy Emrich and husband, Josh, Claire Virginia DePoy Cupp, Rebecca Lee DePoy and significant other, Matthew Danich, Jacob Lawrence "Jake" DePoy, Zachary Alexander Phillips and Connor Morgan Phillips; five great-grandchildren, Cayden Timothy Cupp, Landon Lawrence Cupp, Eloise Margaret DePoy, Zoe Virginia DePoy and Caroline Lee Emrich; two sisters, Edith (Ralph) Lam and Edna Blair Wine; sister-in-law, Elizabeth "Liz" DePoy; brother-in-law, Guy Kiracofe; brother-in-law, Harold Meyerhoeffer; and son-in-law, David "Alex" Phillips. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents and spouse, he was preceded in death by brothers, Melvin Armentrout and James DePoy; sister, Doris Kiracofe; brother-in-law, Wilbur "Snooks" Blair; brother-in-law, Ray Wine and sister-in-law, Betty Armentrout.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at St. Jacob's-Spaders Cemetery with Pastors Jim Logan and Bill Nabers officiating. The family will be available for visitation at the church social hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, Harry would be pleased if you would do a good deed for a neighbor and say "a few kind words."
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
