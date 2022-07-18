Harry Lee Harmon, 89, of Bridgewater, passed away July 13, 2022, at his home.
Harry is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Nancy C. Harmon; a son, H. Lee Harmon Jr. (Cheryl); a daughter, Karen H. Sampson (Gary); three grandchildren, Phillip Raines, Colton Harmon, and Andrew Raines; a brother, Robert Harmon; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reba and Emory Harmon; a sister, Betty Ann Burns; and a brother, Donald Harmon.
Harry began his working career with Jordon Brothers Hatchery and Holly Farms. He then was self-employed as a water hauler, and after selling the business in 1985, he worked part time as a cook for Evers Family Restaurant and later Enterprise Foods. His self-taught hobby, that turned into a small business of hand-woven rag rugs, took him to many craft shows throughout Virginia and West Virginia.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 18, at Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater. Burial to follow at Beaver Creek Cemetery.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Sentara RMH Hospice and to Melissa Atkins and family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Mt. Bethel COB, Robinson Road, Dayton VA 22821 or the Clover Hill Fire & Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
