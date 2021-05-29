Harry Lee Lam, 83, of New Market, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in his home.
He was born on June 8, 1937, at the Hinkle Maternity Hospital in New Market and was the son of the late Odes and Vesta Murle Wine Lam.
Harry graduated from New Market High School and served in the United States Air Force. He retired from Wampler-Longacre in Timberville.
He was involved in the New Market community, having served three terms on the New Market Town Council and chairman of the finance committee. He was a past president of the New Market Rebels Baseball organization.
Harry is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Dolores Richardson Lam; two children, Harry Lynnwood Lam and Dena Renea Evans; a sister, Flora Kagey; a brother, Joseph Lam, and five grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Flat Rock Cemetery at Forestville. President Carter Knapp will preside.
Friends may sign the register book at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Theis Chapel, where flowers may be sent.
Online condolences may be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
