Harry Lee Lilly
Harry Lee Lilly, 87, of Bridgewater, passed away Nov. 9, 2020. Harry was born Dec. 4, 1932, the son of Samuel and Edna (Eye) Lilly.
Harry was a 1949 graduate of Dayton High School. He worked for WoodmenLife for 50 years and held CLU, LUTCF & FICF designations. He was a past president of Rockingham Life Underwriters and the Central VA Chapter of CLU. Harry was a member of the Clover Hill United Methodist Church where he served on the board.
Harry loved his family so much and is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nora Lilly; son, Roger Lilly of Rockingham; and grandson, Josh Widdowfield of Bridgewater.
Harry was the last surviving member of his family. He was preceded in death by sisters, Vernie Lee, Lucille VanPelt, and Bonnie Propst and brothers, Raymond and Leroy Lilly.
When Harry was young he was a farmer and plowed gardens with horses in the Clover Hill Community. He was a John Deere collector and had a large collection of toy tractors.
Per Harry’s request, his body was cremated. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Bridgewater with Pastor Sarah Bailey officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements. Friends and family may sign the guest book on Friday the 13th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are recommended.
