Harry Leon Allen Jr. 68 of Elkton, passed away October 28, 2020 at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Mr. Allen was born April 30, 1952 in Harrisonburg, Virginia and was the son of Reva Randall Allen of Grottoes and the late Harry Leon Allen Sr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Chris Allen and wife, Jackie and special lifelong friend, Jimmy Moore.
Harry was raised in the Grottoes, Virginia area and graduated from Montevideo High School in 1971. He retired from Reynolds Metals in Grottoes, Virginia and Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Harry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was proud of the fact that he was a Master Angler for the State of Virginia and that he held over 100 fishing citations for the State of West Virginia. Harry was considered the “Flower Man” from Elkton and loved growing his flowers and sharing them with other flower lovers.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Russell Allen whom he was married to since July 10, 1993; daughters, Amy Allen (Jerry), Heidi Allen; brother, Keith Allen (Carol); sisters, Eva Diehl (Carl), Tammy Losh (Patsy Hoover); grandchildren, Chelsey Allen, Lauren Stephens, Alyssa Stephens (Kelsey), Nicholas Shifflett, Aiden Hammer, Olivia Hammer; great grandson, Trystan Smith; nephews, Scotty Allen, Donnie Losh; niece, Carla Stickley; special extended family, Garth and Christina Kunkle, Dani Grace Kunkle, Ben Kunkle and Anna Nunnelly.
The family will receive friends Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 3 to 5pm at the Kyger Funeral home in Elkton.
Graveside Services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Rev. Jim Harrison, Rev. Roger Dove and Rev. Billy Logan officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene, 1871 Boyers Rd., Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
