Harry Nelson Burns, 87, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Willow Estates.
Mr. Burns was born March 14, 1935, in Augusta County, and was a son of the late William Harry and Madeline (Cook) Burns.
Harry was the General Manager of Drug Rite for many years prior to his retirement. He also enjoyed fishing and running tractors.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Anne Burns.
Mr. Burns is survived by two brothers, Homer Burns and Marvin Burns; grandchildren, Aaron Snyder, Julia Snyder, Sam Snyder and Seth Snyder; and a great-granddaughter, Kylie Snyder.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Burns was preceded in death by a daughter, Terry Snyder.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at OakLawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens in Staunton with Pastor Billy Coffey officiating.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
