Harry Olen Price Jr. (“Butch”), 72, of 4456 U.S. Highway 211 West in Luray, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, March 9, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
He was born on July 14, 1949, in Luray and was a son of the late Harry Olen Price Sr. and Ethel Mae Sours Price.
Mr. Price was a member of Calvary Independent Brethren Church in Stanley.
After graduating from Luray High School in 1968, he then completed training for the United States Army National Guard with the First Battalion Company A from July-September 1969 at Fort Polk in Louisiana. Later, he owned and operated his own general contracting and excavating business for many years. He and his wife also own and operate a vacation cabin rental business, which has also resulted in many decades-long friendships with rental guests.
On Oct. 2, 2010, he married the former Patricia Ann Turner, who survives.
Also surviving are three stepsons, Matthew Cubbage of Vienna, Jonathan Cubbage and wife, Ashley, of Luray and Nicholas Cubbage and wife, Brittany, of Luray; six stepgrandchildren, Jonathan Cubbage Jr., Nicholas R. Cubbage, Mason Cubbage, Wyatt Cubbage, Raegan Cubbage and Maddox Cubbage; his father-in-law, Charles Turner of Luray; and beloved extended family, including special cousins, Lenora Zirkle of Luray, Andy Zirkle of Luray, Sandra Stroble of Harrisonburg, Stanley Price of Newport, Jon Ritchie of Mount Crawford, and their families. He also leaves a legacy of decades-long and even lifelong friendships with a solid group of loyal, committed, and reliable friends too numerous to name.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Florence Turner, of Luray; and special cousins, Barbara Ramey and husband, Tom, of Luray and Mina Sue Ritchie.
Butch was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt, fish, and work with heavy equipment. He also loved to watch westerns and football and looked forward to weekly card games with his friends. He was a loving husband, father figure, grandfather, cousin, and friend, and his family and friends will miss him tremendously.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Calvary Independent Brethren Church in Stanley.
A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, March 12, at 2 p.m. at the church by The Rev. Charles R. Turner, father-in-law of Mr. Price. Burial will be at Leaksville United Church of Christ cemetery in Luray.
Memorial contributions may be sent in Mr. Price’s name to Calvary Independent Brethren Church, 1294 Mount Zion Road, Luray, VA 22835.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
