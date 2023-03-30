Harry R. North
Harry Robert “Bob” North, age 94, passed away on March 26, 2023, at Sunnyside Healthcare Center. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Bob North was born in Easton, Md. in 1928 and enjoyed life on the Eastern Shore. He was the first-born son of Leven Stanley and Anne Elizabeth (Knott) North.
He started school in a one-room schoolhouse, where his cousin was his teacher. He graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1947. After high school, he worked for the telephone company, where he helped install the first dial phone system at the Naval Academy in Annapolis. When he was 19, he went to work for the American Totalizator Company, where he would continue to work until he retired.
On April 29, 1950, Bob married Marjorie Virginia Shaffer, who preceded him in death on Jan. 12, 2021. They had six children, whom they dearly loved: Robert Timothy North, Doug North (Linda), Linda Romano (Tom), Paul North (Carrie), Scott North (Jean), and Renee McCulloch (Terry). They were blessed with 21 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
As Vice President of American Tote, Bob enjoyed first class travel and was able to take his wife along on many of his trips. They enjoyed going to the Kentucky Derby every year, as well as other horse races and conventions. Bob traveled to all 50 states and several countries. He loved to explore the countryside by car as well. In retirement, he lived in Naples, Fla. and Davis, W.Va.
One of Bob’s mottos was “Eat dessert first”, and he was known for his love of chocolate. He also loved music and fixing things. After moving to Sunnyside Retirement Community, he became a whiz at jigsaw puzzles.
In addition to his children and grandchildren, Bob is survived by his sister, Emily Richardson, and his brother, Stan North. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Elizabeth Davis and Dorothy Taylor Ensor.
Bob was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Bonita Springs, Fla.
Bob will be buried with this wife, Marjorie, at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens 2:30 p.m. on April 29, 2023, their 73rd wedding anniversary. A celebration of life will follow.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and fond memories may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
