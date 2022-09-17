Harry. R. Wood
Harry Robert Wood, Jr., 87, of Bridgewater, VA passed away September 15, 2022, at his residence.
He was born June 9, 1935, in Rockingham County to the late Harry Robert, Sr. and Pearl Cline Wood.
Harry was a custodian for Rockingham County Public Schools before retiring. He had served seven years as a deputy sheriff for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department. He was the police chief for the Town of Shenandoah for four years. Harry loved to bushhog at his family’s homeplace in Tenth Legion. He loved to manicure and keep his lawn.
On December 22, 1957, he married the former Anna Atkinson, who survives.
Also surviving is one daughter, Angela Sheffer and husband Jimmy, of Mt. Solon; one son, Bryan Wood and wife Lorrie, of Dayton; three grandsons, Justin Wood, Jordan Wood, Dillon Sheffer; two great granddaughters, Blakely Wood, and Emery Wood.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, June Depoy, Lorraine Mumaw; one brother, Warren “Butch” Wood; one niece, Donna Propst; and one nephew, Dean Depoy.
Pastor Archie Webster will conduct a funeral service 2:00 PM Monday at Fairview Church of the Brethren near Endless Caverns. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 PM Sunday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice, 871 M.L.K. Jr Wy Ste 203, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
