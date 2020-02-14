Harry Samuel Layman
Harry Samuel Layman, 75, of Quicksburg, passed peacefully away early Friday morning, Feb. 14, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center after battling Parkinson’s for several years.
Harry was born on April 2, 1944, to the late Wilmer and Anna Mary Wenger Layman. He grew up and lived in the Dayton area for many years. There he met his wife of 58 years, Brenda Kaye Wine, who survives.
He is also survived by five children, Jerrold Layman and wife, Sharon, Polly Yankey and husband, Larry, Delbert Layman and wife, Emma, Treda Beachy and husband, Jacob, and Hilda Layman; 21 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his two siblings, Edith Martin and David Layman.
Rev.’s Ben Martin, Jeff Messenger, and Jonathan Good will conduct a memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Bethesda Mennonite Church near Broadway. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Bethesda Mennonite Church.
There will be no services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
The family requests flowers be omitted, and memorial contributions may be made to Wampler and Associates Rehabilitation, C/O Parkinson’s Wellness Class, 220 Reservoir St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
