Harry Wallace Cash
Harry Wallace Cash, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Feb. 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born Jan. 19, 1934, in Rockbridge County to the late Otho and Drucilla Falls Cash.
Harry worked most recently at Kroger in Harrisonburg.
He was married to the former Margaret Halterman, who preceded him in death.
Surviving are a daughter, Michelle Robinson and husband, Dennis; grandchildren, Jonathan Robinson and wife, Cristy, Kristina Fralin and husband, Billy, and Shelane Thompson and husband, Brian; great-grandchildren, Landon, Lilly, Eli, Jack, Aaron, Logan, Colton and Owen; sisters, Stella Bayne and Elsie Smith; and his wonderful sidekick and friend, Debbie Hottinger.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Otis Cash; sisters, Della Bayne and Beulah Ramsey; and his lifetime companion, Barney, the cat.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
Harry the “Lone Ranger” will surely be missed.
