Harry Wayne Cooper, 79, of Edinburg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Harry was born March 21, 1941, in Onego, W.Va., and was a son of the late Ernie B. and Daisy B. (Painter) Cooper.
On Jan. 19, 1962, he married Margaret Diane Saunders, who survives. They lived in Silver Spring, Md. for several years where he started his career as a home builder. Once they moved to Edinburg, Harry started his own company, Cooper Valley Construction, which thrived for 48 years. In his early years, he enjoyed NASCAR races and raising cattle on the farm. Ultimately, he enjoyed spending time with his family and would often show his affection through distinct nicknames.
In addition to his wife of 59 years, he is survived by their two children, Robert Wayne Cooper of Edinburg and Debora June Cummins and husband, Donald, of Edinburg; a brother, Jerry Cooper of Woodstock; five grandchildren, Cristy Fogle and husband, Loren, Donald Scott Cummins and wife, Tiffany, Caitlin Cummins, Tayler Stephens and husband, Jerod, and Garrett Cummins; eight great-grandchildren, Easton Cummins, Briar Stephens, Josslyn Fogle, Oakleigh Cummins, and AnnaKate Stephens. He is also survived by three special great-grandchildren, Lane, Kora, and Luke Stephens.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Olive Armentrout, Junior Cooper, Gene Cooper, Jack Cooper, Annabelle Cubbage, Patsy Cooper and Benny Cooper.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 15, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Woodstock with Pastor Ken Sparks officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset View Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 1255 Hoover Road, Woodstock, VA 22664 or American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Pallbearers are Jeff Cubbage, John Cooper, Jim Cooper, Timon Cooper, Butch Cooper and Mike Cooper.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
