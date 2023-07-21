Harvey Brian Morgan, 84, of St. Albans, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
He was born in Leon, Mason County, West Virginia to the late Ortho Morgan and Freda Maxine Watkins. He was also preceded in death by his brother Charles “Bob” Morgan.
Harvey was a retired supervisor with Comcast Cable Company. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and loved hunting and fishing.
Surviving is his wife of 48 years, Connie Sue Givens Morgan; his three children, Beverly Ann Morgan, Brian Harvey Morgan, and Brent Allen Morgan; sisters, Cheryl Ann Carper, and Beverly Sayer; along with several grandchildren.
You may visit Harvey’s tribute page by visiting bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Avenue is honored to serve the Morgan family.
