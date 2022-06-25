Harvey E. Shifflett
Harvey Elwood Shifflett, 90, a resident of Rockingham, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center.
Mr. Shifflett was born on February 12, 1932, in McGaheysville, VA, to the late Everett Russel and Edith Mowbray Shifflett. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. After his service in the Navy, he worked as a typewriter mechanic and later as a plumber with Michaels’s plumbing. He was a small-plane pilot and a member of the VFW.
On September 5, 1976, he was united in marriage to JoAnne Puffenbarger Shifflett, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Debbie Shifflett of Mt. Crawford; stepchildren, Linda Chenoweth of Harrisonburg, Pamela Sonner of Harrisonburg, James Devon Phillips of Harrisonburg; siblings, Sammy Fries, Mary Lee Layman, Andy Shifflett; grandchildren, Jason Shifflett and Damon Shifflett, and numerous step-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Shifflett was preceded in death by his siblings, Betty Lou Showalter, Peggy Ann Riggleman, Leonard Shifflette; a stepson, Dale Phillips; and a step-granddaughter.
All services will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cat’s Cradle, P.O. Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA, 22801, or the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA at P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22802. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
