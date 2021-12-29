Harvey Edward Runion, 75, of Broadway, Va., passed away Dec. 27, 2021, at his home. He was born Dec. 16, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Ralph and Rebecca Estep Runion.
Harvey was employed at Ace Hardware in Broadway before retiring. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967-1968 and earned a Bronze Star in Vietnam.
On July 5, 1969, he married the former Janie Kay Brown, who preceded him in death May 9, 2015.
Surviving are two daughters, Tiffany Runion and husband, Darrell Simpson, of Harrisonburg and Tracey Runion and partner, Clint Ritchie, of Mathias, W.Va.; grandchildren, Nikki Kay Shumaker and Hunter Edward Shumaker; bonus grandchildren, Brayden Ritchie, Lacey Stroop, Gavin Ritchie and Donovan Ritchie; sister-in-law, Hilda Runion of Broadway; and one niece and one nephew.
His brother, Pete Runion, preceded him in death.
The Rev. Andrew Sagayam will conduct a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will be in the Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run. The casket will be closed.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Grandle Funeral Home. Masks are highly recommended for those not vaccinated.
A special thanks to Harvey’s friends and hospice for their care.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.